AUSTIN — More children die in hot cars in Texas than anywhere else in the country, according to a report.

With Texas’ triple-digit temperatures, most people are doing anything and everything they can to stay cool. While the sun can be brutal, a hot car can be deadly for children.

“That would be the worst phone call to ever receive,” said Amanda Norton, a mom.

For Norton, the possibility of forgetting her baby boy in a hot car is something she thinks a lot about.

“Every single day, every moment of my life,” said Norton.

That fear has become a reality for more than 100 Texas parents. According to the Kids and Cars website, there have been 123 child hot car deaths in Texas since 1991, the highest number nationwide.

The latest death just happened Thursday July 19 in Houston, where a three-year-old boy died after being left in a hot daycare van.

“Worst case scenario, you get there, the inside of the vehicle is sweltering,” said Austin Fire Captain Josh Anderson. “The child is inside, potentially an infant and they're strapped into a car seat that they can't get out of."

In Austin, firefighters said they respond to calls of children or pets being left in hot cars on a regular basis.

“It happens maybe once a week, maybe a couple times a week all throughout the city,” said Anderson. “No one is immune to being forgetful."

That split moment of forgetfulness is something Norton and many others hope never happens to them or anyone else.

“Maybe we should be checking out cars more often as just general passersby [and] watch out for each other,” said Norton. “It's too hot out there not too."

If you see a child left in a hot car, you're asked to call 911 right away because seconds count.

