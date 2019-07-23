FORNEY, Texas — A ranch in Forney that’s been the site of filming on the TV shows “Dallas” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” is on the market for a skosh under $3 million.

The 4,800-square-foot main house at Southern Cross Ranch has four bedrooms, three baths and features a pool-spa, gazebo and a tennis court, said Robin Sheedy of of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, who is marketing the property along with John Albert. The ranch contains 82 acres.

The specific asking price: $2,799,000.

The working ranch has 10 horse riding corrals, a riding arena, a metal shop and three stocked fishing ponds, Sheedy said. The property also has two guest houses.

