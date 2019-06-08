CONROE, Texas — Austin-based nonprofit Southwest Key Programs Inc. notified the Texas Workforce Commission last week that it would close a facility housing immigrant minors north of Houston.

The facility, at 10393 League Line Road in Conroe, will close on or about Oct. 1, when its lease ends, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter sent to the TWC. Employee separations were expected to begin on or about July 30 and continue through Oct. 1, and some were expected to be voluntary, per the WARN letter.

Southwest Key said in the letter that it did not know the exact number of employees or positions that would be affected, but information provided to the TWC indicated the facility currently employs 197.

