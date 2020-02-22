PORT NECHES, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is file footage from the explosions at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches in November.

The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the TPC Group because of the November explosions in Port Neches.

The state's top prosecutor is acting on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The lawsuit claims that TPC Group violated the Texas Clean Air Act and the Texas Water Code. The lawsuit also alleges that TPC Group caused numerous violations of TCEQ's air quality program from January 2018 to September 2019.

TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker said, "It is absolutely crucial that entities like TPC Group are held responsible not only for the destructive environmental pollution they cause, but also for their impact on human health."

State Representative Dade Phelan applauded the TCEQ and the Texas Attorney General.

"This should help the state learn what caused the explosions and how to prevent them in the future," Phelan said.

12News reached out to TPC Group, but has not received a response from the TPC spokesperson as of 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

