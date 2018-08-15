Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Centers for Disease Control are reporting Texas is among 21 states experiencing an outbreak of measles.

More than 100 people have already been diagnosed with the virus, which is highly contagious.

Doctors are attributing the uptick to a variety of factors including a lack of prevention.

Professionals say more people are visiting the U.S. from places where there are not requirements to be vaccinated against measles, posing a serious threat to individuals who are not vaccinated or live with a compromised immune system.

Doctors said the best way to stay healthy is taking preventative measures like vaccinations, saying that measles is so contagious that all cases, whether it's 20 or 200, are watched closely.

Even though 100 seems like a low number for a virus outbreak, no amount of measles is considered common.

"That's very abnormal. One of the concerning things about it is that you can be exposed to measles and not have any symptoms until two weeks later," said Dr. Adrienne Platt, assistant nursing professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Platt said the first sign of measles is a giant red rash. It can be accompanied by flu-like symptoms such as a fever and runny nose. If you do recognize those symptoms on yourself or someone else, seem immediate medical help to prevent it from worsening or even becoming fatal.

