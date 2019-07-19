Yuri Velasquez, a single mother with no criminal background, was detained by ICE in Houston after a minor traffic accident this week.

Velasquez left behind her 9-year old son and 19-year old daughter Patricia Hernandez Mazariegos, who now has to drop out of Texas A&M University to care for her younger brother and fight to have her mother released from ICE custody.

Mazariegos launched a GoFundMe to pay for her mother’s legal fees, and within five days, it reached over $10,000 of its $15,000 goal.

The Young Democrats of Bryan/College Station offered their help to Mazariegos and her mother.

“No one should have to deal with this much responsibility, stress, and trauma at just 19 years old,” Stephanie Koithan, President of Young Dems BCS, said in a press release. “The least we can do is contribute and make things a little easier for her.”

Mazariegos said on her GoFundMe page that anything helps, and she would even appreciate legal advice anyone could offer her.

To donate, you can visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-get-out-of-ice-custody?fbclid=IwAR0vYgw4TAdSmWwizumj5w_ouOKjj1sfZpJLW2O8hyhIa1XIXr7XhAZlRks