AUSTIN, Texas — Someone from Lumberton has claimed a winning Powerball prize that was about to expire.

The winning ticket, worth $1 million, was purchased from a Beaumont convenience store for the October 27, 2018 drawing and was set to expire on April 25, 2019.

From a Texas Lottery news release...

A Lumberton resident claimed a second-tier Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 27, 2018, hours before the ticket was set to expire on April 25. The winning ticket was purchased at Exxpress Mart #29, located at 1650 W. Cardinal Drive, in Beaumont. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

“On behalf of the Texas Lottery, I want to congratulate the winner on their luck and good fortune,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the red Powerball number (4).

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain "eligible" military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less. Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.