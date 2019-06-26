LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a 19-year-old in League City.

League City police said they found the teenager, identified as River Russell, lying near a ditch Monday in the 1800 block of F.M. 270 South.

Russell’s personal items were scattered across the road, including a skateboard.

Russell was taken to the hospital. He died Wednesday.

Police believe Russell was hit sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. Monday. They also believe the vehicle that hit Russell was traveling southbound.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Detective Thiara at 281-554-1873.

