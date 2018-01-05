HOUSTON - A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in west Houston.

Andrea Tall was last seen on February 19 at the Harris County Child Protective Services center at 6300 Chimney Rock.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5'9," 150 lbs. Police said her alias is "Destiny Boss."

She was last seen at the CPS center wearing a yellow shirt. No other information on her clothing has been provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

