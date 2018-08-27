HOUSTON - A 16-year-old junior at Kingwood High School is getting national recognition for her work after Harvey.

Caitlin Ometzberger has become a Gold Award Girl Scout.

She says she was simply trying to help out her second family, the Kingwood High School Mighty Mustang Military Band.

A year ago, Kingwood was hit hard by Harvey floodwaters. The high school took on so much water.

"In this room, the water was 5 and a half feet,” says band director Destry Balch.

They lost a lot, including some instruments, but the biggest hit was the music library, as they lost their sheet music.

"All the solo and ensemble, all the jazz band, every march that we play and of the general music, it was 700 titles," says Balch.

But Caitlin, a clarinetist - a member of the band - and a Girl Scout, decided to do something about it.

She got volunteers together and helped replace most of that music.

"Well, I knew it was gonna be a lot of hard work for the band director, so I wanted to help because I knew I could," says Ometzberger.

She created the volunteer schedule to help the band move back into their restored band hall. She also helped develop a new numbering system for the instrument lockers.

Caitlin says she loves this band.

"It’s like another family, it’s something I love. A lot of people say it’s really time consuming or it’s not worth it. I think it’s worth it," says Ometzberger.

Because of this and much more, she's now a Gold Award Girl Scout. That’s an award less than 5 percent of Girl Scouts ever earn.

Her band director is not surprised.

"Being a girl scout, they teach you to serve, but her personality is one of service,” says Balch.

