Teen found dead in apparent suicide in Spring

The 17-year-old was found Tuesday night outside a Klein ISD elementary school.

SPRING, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's officials said a 17-year-old was found dead in an apparent suicide Tuesday night.

The teen was found hanging from a tree outside Ehrhardt Elementary School, part of the Klein Independent School District, in the 6600 block of Rosebrook Lane.

Klein Independent School Police were called to the elementary school grounds at around 8:10 p.m. They said someone told them the teen was hanging from a tree in the playground area.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were able to review school surveillance cameras and found no signs of foul play. Harris County Sheriff's investigators said the teen had a history of suicide attempts, with one attempt as recently as a few weeks ago.