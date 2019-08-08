HOUSTON — A Texas Education Agency investigation report recommends the Houston Independent School District board of trustees be replaced by a board of managers, board president Diana Davila confirmed to KHOU Thursday.

The report comes after months of turmoil within the board, including a hasty vote to replace its interim superintendent -- and subsequent withdraw from the position by the named replacement -- and comments from Gov. Greg Abbott advocating for the state to take over, criticizing the district's leadership as a "disaster."

"We can confirm TEA has sent a preliminary report to HISD," TEA spokesman Jake Kobersky wrote in a statement. "Because the investigation which spurred this report is still ongoing, and to allow HISD time to respond, we cannot comment further at this time. If you would like additional information on the special investigations unit process, please visit [this] link."

Under state law, the Texas Education Agency takeover can happen if a school’s been labeled “improvement requirement” for five or more consecutive years, starting with the 2013-14 school year. The other options: close those chronically underperforming schools or let an outside group run them.

Four chronically underperforming HISD campuses could trigger these changes if their ratings don't improve in 2019: Highland Heights Elementary School, Henry Middle School, Kashmere High School, and Wheatley High School.

