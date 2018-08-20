In a press conference Monday morning, TAMU President Michael Young announced 11 new actions to prevent sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The actions are intended to strengthen Title IX investigations, making the process that investigates sexual misconduct more strict and clear, according to the university.

The 11 actions are:

1. New approved sanctioning model for students

With this action, there will be predetermined punishments for different offenses, such as sexual harassment, stalking, dating violence and others.

If a student is found responsible for sex-based violence and/or non-consensual sexual penetration, they will be subject to a minimum one-year suspension.

2. New guidelines for participation in representing the university in extracurricular activities

Students who are allowed to campus after suspension will not be eligible to represent the university or receive university-administered scholarships.

3. Dean of Students - not organizations or teams - will decide interim restrictions

4. Decision for eligibility to return to participation determined at investigation finding, not upon return from suspension

5. Update communications to a central omnibus site to and from which all resources flow

Polices, guidelines and resources will all be uploaded to a standalone site.

6. Enhance and empower Title IX office, redefining role, resources and authority

7. Hire four additional positions (investigators, Title IX Deputy Coordinators, case manager).

8. Assign one-on-one case managers to assist students throughout process

These case managers will collect the experience from the survivor, limiting the amount of times survivors have to recount their experience.

9. Expansion and distribution of counselors

10. Additional trainings and communications approved, such as: mandatory reporter, trauma-informed cases, rights and resources

11. Transcript notations in immediate effect

This announcement comes after A&M was criticized by current and former students, as well as victims of sexual assault, for mishandling investigations and allowing those responsible for assaults back on campus.

Other students found responsible of sexual misconduct say the university is overreacting to Title IX investigations. At least one male student has filed suit against the university and alleged this.

