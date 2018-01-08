Houston — A cardiologist who treated President George H.W Bush also treated the mother of a man wanted for his murder. They say a decades-old grudge over her death may have been the motive.

“Our suspect is Joseph James Pappas,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo

Police say Pappas gunned down Dr. Mark Hausknecht in the middle of the busy medical center.

“The suspect’s mother was a patient of the doctor and died during surgery over 20 years ago,” said Acevedo. “So, it appears this may be a 20 year old grudge that this man held.”

Police believe the 65 year old carefully planned and carried out Dr. Hausknecht’s execution. It took place on Friday, July 20th during the doctor’s morning bike ride to work. Police say Pappas is the man seen on a second bike before and after the deadly shooting. A tip called into the chief’s office this past Tuesday led to search and arrest warrants Wednesday morning.

“And we believe this absolutely is the killer of Dr. Hausknecht,” said Acevedo.

Unlike other evidence, police say Pappas’s bicycle has not been recovered. They believe the potentially armed and dangerous man may still be using it to get around.

“We know he’s suicidal, so it’s he’s committed suicide, we need to find his body,” said Acevedo. “If he’s alive, we need to find him.”

Chief Acevedo says, based on the shooting, Pappas has some skill when it comes to guns. In fact, it appears he may have worked as a deputy constable many years ago. We’re still waiting on more details regarding that.

