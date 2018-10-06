It was a night to remember.



"Just hearing the roar of the crowd is kind of surreal,” said Rome Shubert. But also a night to forget. "Just gets my mind off stuff,” said Trenton Beazley.



Dirk Nowitzki's had his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball game with major star power including Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Zeke Elliott. The biggest heroes on the baseball field were three survivors from the Santa Fe High School shooting. “Probably heard more cheers for us than some of the celebrities and that means a lot,” said Beazley one of the survivors.



Rome Shubert threw out the first pitch. He says calling them heroes is humbling. “All for the wrong reason. I just, it was for a different reason. I was out here as a hero, but sometimes it happens like that,” said Shubert.



Mark Cuban flew the students here because he felt it was important to show them love and support. Beazley says he was overwhelmed to meet the Mavericks owner. "I about fainted when he hugged me," he said.



Noah Silva was shot in the leg. He and the other students say it was faith that helped them survive. "My life could have been taken very easily that day and I'm very grateful I'm here today,” said Noah Silva.



Shubert was shot in the back of the neck, the bullet went straight threw. "All Glory to God. We are here because of him and I'm alive because of him," he said.



Trenton Beazely was grazed in the back. "God was with us in that situation. He was with me, Rome, Noah and the reason we are here," he said.



While the journey has been difficult at least for one night they were able to have fun and be kids again.

