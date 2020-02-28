HOUSTON — IT'S OFFICIALLY RODEO SEASON!

The RodeHouston Parade kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with thousands of men and women on horsebacks galloping through downtown Houston.

This year's grand marshals will be will be past and present recipients of Rodeo scholarships dating back more than six decades.

“We reached an extraordinary milestone in 2019 when we officially surpassed $500 million in our total commitment to youth and education since 1932,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “To celebrate our 19,000 scholarship recipients, a Rodeo scholar representing each decade will serve as grand marshal, including our very first scholarship recipient from 1957.”

PARADE ROUTE

The parade starts on Walker Street in front of City Hall.

The parade will head east towards Travis Street, then turn west on Bell Street before heading north on Louisiana.

The parade will end on Lamar Street in front of the Houston Public Library.

2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade route

HLSR

*The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.*

STREET CLOSURES

Several streets will be blocked for the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

The following streets will be closed from noon Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday:

Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial Drive and Sabine Bridge

Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway

Crosby at W. Dallas

Heiner at W. Dallas

The following sidewalks will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday:

Bell (north sidewalk) between Milam and Louisiana

Louisiana (east sidewalk) between Bell and Clay

Bagby (west sidewalk) between Walker and McKinney

The following streets will be closed Saturday 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the Gulf and North Freeways (I-45)

Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd

Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

Walker at Bagby (startline area)

Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby (cone bike lane)

Smith (east curb lane) between Rusk and Walker

The following streets will be closed Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby

Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue – one north lane open to Westcott Street

Bagby (northbound) at Dallas • Bagby (southbound) at Rusk

Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith

Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street

Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)

Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith

Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-ENPs

Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw

Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease

Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews

RODEO RUN BY CONOCOPHILLIPS

The wheelchair division begins at 9:10 a.m. followed by the 10K race and 5K fun run/walk.

Streets surrounding the run will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PARKING OPTIONS

Directions to Theater District Parking:

From I-45 North

Exit I-10 east to Milam, right on Capitol to Theater District Parking (TDP)

Exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From I-45 South

Exit Scott/Downtown to St. Joseph or Pease, right on northbound streets, left on Capitol to TDP

Exit at Houston/Memorial, right on Memorial/Rusk to TDP

From I-10 West

Exit Milam, right on Capitol to TDP

Take I-45 South, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From Highway 59 North

Exit Jackson, right on Congress, left on Milam, right on Capitol to TDP o Exit I-10 west to I-45 south, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From Highway 59 South

Exit Spur 527 to Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP

From Highway 288

Exit Polk, left on Polk, right on Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP

Directions to Walker and Main Street Garage Parking:

From Highway 59

Exit Capitol Street to Main. Left on Main and right on Walker Street.

From I-10 West

Accessible from I-10 and I-45 via Smith Street to Rusk, left on Rusk, right on Main, and right on Walker Street.

From I-45 South

From I-45 South of downtown, take Travis Street to Walker Street. Entrance on Travis just past Walker Street.

