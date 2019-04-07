NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland woman is marking a very special milestone with the help of a Port Neches photographer.

Adele Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 19.

Photographer Bree Elle captured adorable photos of Miller to celebrate the upcoming birthday.

Miller, who enjoys going to the casino and playing card games with her family, wore a shirt with the wording, "At 100 I'm still playing with a full deck, I just shuffle slower."

Miller is a mother of 3, and grandmother of 10, two of who've passed away.

She's also got 26 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

"She has such a fun personality and I thought it would be fun to capture it through pictures that we would have and cherish forever," one family member said.

Bree Elle Photography