Videos show Rochester police officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the 'child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police in Rochester have released two body-camera videos of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.”

The Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported that prior to the release of the videos, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her concern for the “child that was harmed during this incident that happened on Friday.”

The girl can be heard in the videos screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to restrain her.