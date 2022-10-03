When agents responded, a driver in the SUV that was ferried across the river fled back to Mexico.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report about Governor Abbott hosting a border security roundtable in the Rio Grande Valley.

More than half a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized at the U.S., Mexico border after agents saw an SUV being floated across the Rio Grande River, officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Border Patrol agents working near Brownsville saw the Chevy Trailblazer being ferried across the Rio Grande on Tuesday, officials said.

The SUV, with a driver inside, made it to the Texas side of the border and started traveling further into the U.S. When agents responded, the driver turned the SUV back toward Mexico, jumped into the river and fled back to the other side of the border, according to the statement.

Agents found 28 bundles of marijuana with a weight of over 648 pounds in the SUV, the statement said. Officials said the seized marijuana is valued at over $519,000.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.