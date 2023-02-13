Michigan State University shooting | Suspect photo released after shooter opens fire, injures 5

Some victims have life-threatening injuries, police confirmed. The suspect is still on the loose.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police responded to an active shooter situation on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

Officials say there are five victims injured that were sent to the hospital.

Some victims have life-threatening injuries, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said at a press conference on campus.

Police say the suspect is described as a short Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a navy ball cap with a lighter brim. He was last seen walking out of the Michigan State University Union building.

Students are asked not to return to campus at this time.

This incident started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims.

The suspect then moved to the Michigan State Union building, where he allegedly opened fire again.

Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.

MSU has put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.

Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital near campus. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have all been cleared.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes and other events. Everyone is asked to stay away from the University Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Twitter:

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

Sen. Debbie Stabenow also said she's aware of the situation:

Following the active shooter situation at MSU. To everyone in the area, please follow the advice of law enforcement—shelter in place and stay safe. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 14, 2023

Sen. Gary Peters called the situation "horrifying."

My staff and I are closely tracking the horrifying shooting at Michigan State University and are in contact with local officials. I urge students and the East Lansing community to stay safe and follow guidance from law enforcement. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 14, 2023

Police are currently watching surveillance footage to learn more. Additional information will be available at 12 a.m. from police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

