Huntsville bat colony removal, building demolition gets underway at TDCJ facility

A section of a vacant warehouse is scheduled to be dismantled this week. Moving an estimated 750,000 bats is also part of the process.

HOUSTON — This week marks another phase in a lengthy process to remove thousands of bats from a former prison warehouse that's set to be torn down.

An estimated 750,000 Mexican free-tailed bats have been residents of the old structure for years, and efforts to try and send them elsewhere haven't worked, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Due to the danger of collapse, the building will be removed in multiple phases, which include a lengthy process to send the bats somewhere else.

"They don’t want to leave,” TDCJ public information officer Robert Hurst told KHOU 11 News back in November. “They kind of like where they are.”

This week, crews are taking down part of the old building after sealing a section off and moving some of the bats to another section, Hurst said in a statement this week.

Once the first phase is complete, crews plan to retrofit man-made bat roosts near the warehouse to encourage their relocation while sealing entry points to the building.

TDCJ officials are working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and a bat expert to complete the lengthy project before demolition on the rest of the building gets underway later this year, Hurst said.

While the bat colony in Huntsville has been an unwelcome challenge for officials who need to remove a dangerous building, Texas is quite the bat habitat.

The state boasts the largest known bat colony in the world near San Antonio, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the largest urban bat colony under the Congress Avenue Bridge over the Colorado River in Austin.