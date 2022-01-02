Texas' electric grid manager issues its own Winter Weather Watch ahead of high-demand

Leaders at the state's electric grid operator continue to promise the system will hold up this week, and they're making preparations for increased energy demand.

The state's electric grid manager on Wednesday issued a Winter Weather Watch ahead of anticipated high energy demand across Texas as frigid temperatures and frozen precipitation is forecast later this week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued the advisory as officials promised the system will hold up during the weather, unlike the catastrophic conditions during last year's winter storm.

“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones said Wednesday in a statement. “With frozen precipitation, there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs. These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid. Texans should contact their utility in the event they experience a localized outage.”

ERCOT last week issued what's known as an operating condition notice to power generation providers in anticipation of peak demand.

Inspectors have visited generation and transmission facilities and said they found only three facilities with deficiencies, according to the statement released Wednesday, but no details were provided on what those deficiencies were or where they were found.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders said they don’t expect the power grid to have systemwide issues like last year, when hundreds of people died during a mid-February winter storm. But Abbott, who two months ago promised the lights would stay on this winter, hedged on Tuesday when he said nobody can guarantee there won’t be local power outages throughout Texas.

That preparation includes adding extra reserves earlier, before the storm hits, as well as making sure power generators are not offline due to routine maintenance.

“They are already bringing more generation online sooner than what happened last year,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

Since last year, power generators and transmission providers have been required by law to winterize equipment to meet federal standards and be subject to inspections and $1 million fines.

ERCOT projects the peak power demand during the upcoming storm--about 71,000 megawatts—to occur on Friday morning.

State officials said the grid will have a capacity of 86,000 megawatts, a comfortable cushion for the cold spell ahead.

Fortunately, this week’s winter storm forecast doesn’t look to pack nearly the same punch as last year's storm.