Dozens testify as Texas Senate discusses ban on drag shows for minors

Rep. Venton Jones of Dallas says the bill inaccurately characterizes drag as sexual. Sen. Bryan Hughes said the goal is protecting minors.

DALLAS — Dozens of witnesses showed up to a Texas Senate meeting to weigh in on a bill that would ban minors from drag performances in the state.

The Texas state senate committee on state affairs heard SB 12, written by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R – Mineola).

“It’s about protecting children,” Hughes told WFAA. “If adults want to attend a drag show, that’s their business. They’re adults.”

The bill defines drag as a man wearing makeup or clothing to sing, dance or otherwise perform as a woman and vice versa.

“We’re dealing with over 100+ bills that are outright attacking LGBTQ people,” Rep. Venton Jones (D – Dallas) said. “It’s a dog whistle for attacks that are happening on LGBTQ people and their families.”

A key line in the bill says the performance “appeals to the prurient interest in sex”, which Jones, a member of the LGBTQ caucus, disagrees with. Anyone can perform drag, and it can be designed for adults or for kids. Its roots come from Shakespearean acting where men would play women’s roles.

“As a person who’s gone to a number of drag shows, as person who’s a member of the LGBTQ community, I totally disagree with how this narrative is being framed,” he said. “It is not a burlesque show. It’s entertainment that is happening that’s been happening.”

Hughes said he personally hasn’t attended a drag performance to investigate.

“I’ve never been to one. I’ve seen a video obviously on social media. It’s everywhere,” Hughes said. “It’s about a sexual element, an extreme sexual element to the shows.”

Most of the witnesses who testified Thursday were against both SB 12 and SB 1601, which would remove public funding from libraries that host drag reading events.

“I’ve seen more children and skin at my local Hooters than at any drag show,” one person testifying said.

“This is a Christian point of view, so we don’t want it for anybody, but we definitely don’t want it for minors,” a different witness added.

Jones said he believes the bill creates a clear double standard because he says football and basketball halftime shows are more sexual than drag but available for anyone to see regardless of age.

“It’s all about drawing lines,” Hughes said. “I sure wouldn’t want to take the position that because it’s difficult to define the line, anything goes for children.”

“I get really emotional about this because who’s to say that these kids are being put in danger,” Jones said.

Hughes related the performances to a strip club, saying while he believes in parental power, there are some things kids shouldn’t see.

“I’m disappointed to see this legislation but I’m so honored to fight for those who do not have a voice right now,” Jones said.