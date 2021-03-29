Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth

The Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the measure, which opponents say would be the first prohibition of its kind in the country.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate has approved banning gender confirming treatments for minors, sending the restriction on transgender youth to the governor's desk.

The bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors.

The measure has drawn criticism from medical and child welfare groups who say it would further marginalize trans youth.