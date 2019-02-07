HOUSTON — A 3-hour standoff on an overpass came to an end Tuesday night with a chase suspect in custody.

A chase suspect who police said stole a car was standing on the side of the bridge threatening to jump. When the driver threatened to jump off the ramp, Hostage Negotiation Team members were called.

He was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The ramps from the Southwest Freeway outbound lanes to the West Sam Houston Parkway were closed Tuesday, and some service roads below the ramp were also closed.

The man is expected to be charged with evading arrest.

