HOUSTON — Houstonians are real life superheros!

Due to donations and the outpouring support from their community, a family was able to get back on their feet and move into a new home just 24 hours after their house burned down.

The family's home, on Noras Lane in northwest Houston, caught fire early Monday morning.

As they walked through the rubble, from backpacks to shoes, all left in ruins, mother, Nichelle Alexander shed tears as she stared at one of her daughters charred up school uniform.

Alexander had recently purchased the school uniforms for her daughters who are set to return to school in a few days.

Within hours of learning of the house fire, people started donating money and new school supplies to Alexander's family.

A woman who lives down the street from the family offered a rental home to stay in – FOR FREE, until they get back on their feet.

Alexander said she is "stunned" by the response from the community and very thankful.

