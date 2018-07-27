Stafford — STAFFORD, Texas -- With just weeks until the start of the new school year the Stafford Municipal School District is scrambling to figure out how to provide school security on campus.

This comes after the Stafford City Council voted 6-1 not to pay for the district’s school resource officers.

There’s now a growing concern there will no security on campus.

City of Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella said, “The issue at hand is the security of the children of Stafford. That’s it’s.”

Students at Stafford MSD are set to return back to school on Aug. 15.

Stafford Police Chief Richard Ramirez said his department has always provided two officers to keep students safe.

However, a review of the law to add a third officer alerted police they don’t have jurisdiction at the schools.

Ramirez said, “If I don’t have an agreement in place I cannot send officers to that campus.”

Unless there’s a signed agreement between the city and the SMSD.

“What our agreement states is the school district will pay, reimburse the city, for the officers’ time spent on campus,” Ramirez said.

The mayor estimates that will cost between $182,000 - $185,000.

“I don’t know how and what it will take but they will get the security and I can assure you $182,000 or whatever the number is, is not going to prevent them from getting every ounce of security they need,” Scarcella said.

With the first day of school just weeks away, SMSD school board president and parent Christopher Caldwell said it puts the district in a bind.

Caldwell said, “That causes a problem and it hasn’t given us an opportunity to readjust our budget and do what we need to do. I think the timing of it what makes it very difficult.”

But, the school board isn’t rushing to sign an agreement just yet..

“You can look at other options also to see if we are best spending the taxpayers’ money and not just spending it on something that we can do better,” Caldwell said.

All sides agree the most important thing is making sure students are safe at school.

Ramirez said, “There will be officers on that campus. Will it be the same face every day? No. That’s if this agreement is not signed.”

The Stafford school board will have an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Caldwell said the board will come up with plan to make sure they have security on campus.

They may sign the interlocal agreement or look at other resources.

© 2018 KHOU