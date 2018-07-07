FORT WORTH, Texas -- Surveillance cameras and motion-activated lights are now common sights on homes, but a Fort Worth couple has created an unusual security system for their driveway with a sprinkler.

Bria Fox and Jeff Marthers were rattled last fall to discover they had a problem with strangers in their Fairmount neighborhood walking into their driveway at night and messing with their cars. They saw it happen on a security camera Marthers installed on their garage.

"Without out the camera, you would never think about that," said Fox. "You're like, OK, people are really comfortable with coming onto our property and checking out our stuff."

They had the visible camera and a motion-activated security light on their garage, but the problem continued with multiple people. They were surprised their existing measures were not enough of a deterrence. "It doesn't seem to bother people as much as you think it would," said Fox.

So that's when they had a sprinkle of an idea. They bought a $60 motion-triggered sprinkler system online that was meant to scare off animals. "Keeping wildlife out of your garden," explained Marthers.

Instead, they put it right by their garage, aimed back towards the door. They hooked it up to their hose and dutifully turn on the water every night. They hoped to spray someone in the act, but for months they only managed to get themselves by accident or catch an occasional neighborhood cat. "It wakes you up. I'll say that," said Fox.

But Wednesday night about 10 p.m., there were out when a man wandered on their driveway. In security camera footage, you can see him walk right near their car and get hosed by their system. "We laughed, and then we were like, we finally got one!" said Fox.

The man seems to give little reaction to the water at first, but he gets hit with water in the face. He then leaves their property. They've now given him a nickname. "The wet bandit," said Marthers.

Caught in a trap that seems right out of the movie 'Home Alone!' Marthers joked him might consider upping his game with marbles or swinging paint cans, but they said they're satisfied to see their idea work in a spray of security.

© 2018 WFAA