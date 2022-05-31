'We’re here for you' | Volunteers serve meals to Uvalde residents, collect donations for impacted families

It’s not just local volunteers making an impact in Uvalde. People have driven from all over the country to help.

UVALDE, Texas — Volunteers are nourishing the stomachs and souls of the people in Uvalde one week after the horrific massacre.

“You see a lot of faces and just feel very thankful,” said Lorena Sanchez, a Uvalde resident.

Sanchez works with Aggregate Haulers, where Johnny Flores is one of the managers.

“We had four drivers who lost loved ones in (the mass shooting),” said Flores.

On space donated by the owners of the Los Alamos Banquet Hall, volunteers were taking donations for those families and cooking up to 600 free burgers, with the help of competitor Vulcan Materials Company.

“The positive thing I see here is everybody uniting and working together,” said Flores.

Emma Albarado is a teacher with the Uvalde school district.

“I appreciate this,” said Albarado. “You don’t feel like going cooking. You feel numb. You just don’t want to do anything you know. So, this is helpful, very helpful."

It’s not just local volunteers. People have driven from all over the country to help.

The Civic Center is one of many places around Uvalde you’ll find people serving meals and hugs.

It’s a show of unity and love to triumph over tragedy.

“We’re here for you,” said Flores to residents. “We support you. We’re very sorry this happened. And it’s gonna affect us for a long time. That’s for sure.”