'What can I do?' | Uvalde community mourns in wake of deadliest school shooting in Texas history

As the Uvalde community comes to terms with the tragedy that took place there this week, people are showing up from all over to offer support.

UVALDE, Texas — As Uvalde, Texas comes to terms with the tragedy that took place there this week, many people are showing up to offer support.

The front page of Thursday’s local newspaper painted a very clear picture of a community in mourning: It was completely blacked out.

A lot of people want them to know that they’re not alone.

For Javy Gomez and Diana Gonzalez, the drive from San Antonio Thursday morning was a moment to reflect on what they needed to do.

“The entire day, I was just thinking ... I need to do something. I need to do something. What can I do? What can I do?” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said they just needed to show up.

“Maybe it is just through a cup of coffee and saying I’m here for you. I’m praying for you. Anything that you need, I’m here for you. You don’t know me. I don’t know you, but we share this pain. We’re grieving, both of us, and I’m here to support you," Gonzalez said.

They're offering free coffee and pastries from their food truck to a community that’s been ripped apart.

“We’re just with the parents. We’re here, yes to give a cup of coffee, but if I see somebody that has been directly impacted, I want to hug them and tell them, 'Hey, God is with us, and everything is going to be OK,'" Gomez said.

Across the street was another sign of support. This one was closer to home.

“Words can’t describe how we truly feel inside," Daniel Garcia said. “Classmates of my wife, and employees here, they’re some of their kids.”

Evett’s Bar-B-Que is offering 20% of its sales to families that have been impacted. Owner Daniel Garcia said it’s just what to do when your loved ones are hurt.