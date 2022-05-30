11-year-old sings in honor of friend killed in Uvalde shooting

Now, Bella Barboza wants to see change that will stop this from happening ever again

UVALDE, Texas — Remembering her friend in song.

Bella Barboza is a member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church in Uvalde. On Sunday, they gathered for Mass to pray for the victims.

Bella, who is 11-years-old, sang in honor of her friend, Ellie García, who died in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Garcia was one of the 21 people killed.

Now, Barboza wants to see change that will stop this from happening ever again.

"This needs to change... we need to get justice for these children," she said. "This world is not a good place for children to grow up in and that things need to change."