WATCH: Uvalde CISD addresses concerns and questions ahead of the school year

The meeting is happening now in Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Parents of Uvalde CISD students came out Monday night for the opportunity to ask questions of administrators ahead of the new school year, some continuing to levy skepticism that officials have done enough in the weeks since 21 were killed in the Robb Elementary massacre.

Among the attendees: A young girl who has a sibling with autism, and who directly addressed the Uvalde CISD board.

"You guys need to do something. He needs to be protected," the child said, before her mother added that alarms and drills affect kids differently.

The meeting continues and can be watched live in the video player above.