Uvalde memorials help give peace to grieving community

Locals and visitors alike say they find peace by visiting one of two memorials in town for the victims.

UVALDE, Texas — Disgust and anger are just some of the emotions being felt in the small town of Uvalde after surveillance video released on Tuesday showed officers hanging around inside Robb Elementary as a shooter held up a classroom with teachers and students.

Locals and visitors alike say they find peace by visiting one of two memorials in town for the victims. But the one that was once located in the town square was torn down over the weekend.

The timing could not have been worse for folks who watched the school surveillance video.

Seven weeks following the school massacre, mourners gathered at the memorial outside of Robb Elementary. Alexandra Hinojosa and her family made the drive from El Dorado after seeing the video.

"I get in the parents’ shoes and it’s really hard. I imagine them seeing that video and thinking their babies could have been saved," Alexandra Hinojosa said.

Alexandra expressed anger over the video showing cops casually standing out of harm while lives were at risk.

“To me, they are cowards. Cowards. Because they were standing there like nothing for almost an hour,” she said.

Visiting the memorial, Alexandra said, is not just an opportunity to pay her respects, it’s also a teaching moment for her children.

Brianna, a teen, said she also watched the video.

“It’s scary. I’m so traumatized by what happened. I’m anxious about what happens at some moment I’m at school. Sometimes I feel it, and I want to go home. I don’t want to be there,” Brianna Hinojosa said.

Alexandra says it was important for her daughter to see what happened at Robb Elementary.

“At least she’s getting reality of what is going on in the schools and she can be more alert to what’s going on, so at least it’s not a surprise to her,” Alexandra said.

Relatives of the victims in the Robb Elementary shooting said the memorials are important because, without them, their only other option would be to visit their loved ones at the cemetery.