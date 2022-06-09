Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses

Among the security changes expected this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras and a single-entrance passageway.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway.

But a look at the district's website shows these changes are far from complete.

In the middle of the Uvalde CISD webpage is a small tab that sends you to the "Back To School" information page. Once you click that button and scroll to the middle of the page, you will see the "Safety and Security" section which will show you the progress of each new security measure being made.

The non-climb fencing has only been installed at two campuses, the website shows.

Video camera systems have only been installed at one campus, according to the website.

Communication updates, which include an audit of each school's communication and WiFi, have been completed districtwide.

After the school shooting, some teachers reported they did not get active shooter alerts because of WiFi issues.

Other security measures across the district

At least 33 DPS State Troopers at campuses

3 new school district police officers

Campus monitors to check doors and gates

School officials said security enhancements will continue throughout the school year, but some parents said this still isn't enough.

"It's not going to make the people feel safe. They can hire 10 cops and 15 cops it's not going to make a difference. People do not feel safe in Uvalde," said Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of Laila Salazar, who was one of the victims that died in the shooting.

Parents had until last week to enroll their kids in person or virtual learning. A tough decision many were grappling with.