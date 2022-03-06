Uvalde school shooting: Official details have changed several times

It's been 10 days since the deadly school and events of the timeline have changed several times

UVALDE, Texas — Official details of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers have changed several times.

We went back through official press conferences to hear what facts were given out over the last 10 days.

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo gave this brief statement following the shooting on Tuesday, May 24:

“At approximately 11:32 this morning there was a mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas"

Later that day, school officials were still not giving any details.

“This is a tragic even in our community. We are very sorry that we cannot provide more information," said Uvalde CISD Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Anne Marie Espinoza.

The following day, on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS provided more details, which the governor later said he was misled about, of what happened at the school the day before.

“It is a fact because of their quick response getting on the scene being able to respond to the gunman and eliminate the gunman they were able to save lives," said Gov.Abbott on Wednesday, May 25.

“As the Governor mentioned earlier, there was a brave Consolidated Independent School District resource officer that approached him, engaged him and at that time gunfire was not exchanged but the subject was able to make it into the school," said Texas DPS Director/Colonel Steven McCraw that day.

“When the shooting began we had Uvalde police officers arrive on scene and along with the Consolidated Independent School District officers immediately breached – because we know as an officer every second’s a life," McCraw continued that day.

The next day, Thursday, May 26, the story started to change, according to officials.

“I want to clear up… that came out early on. It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry… not accurate. He walked in unobstructed initially," said Victor Escalon, the Regional Director for DPS South Texas, in a press conference.

On Friday, May 27, DPS told us how the shooter got into the school…

“Suspect vehicle crashes into the ditch – as previously described the teacher runs to the room 132 to retrieve a phone and that same teacher walks back to the EXIT door and the door remains propped open," said McCraw.

And the initial story about the response to the shooting drastically changed surrounding how quickly police were able to stop the shooter after he entered the school at 11:33 AM.

“As soon as they were there they executed a search – or at least a dynamic entry and went in and of course that was not until 12… 12:57," McCraw said on May 27.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting right now of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision. Period.” McCraw went on to say.

The same day Gov. Abbott responded…

“The information I was given turned out to be in part inaccurate, and I’m absolutely livid about that," he said.

On Thursday, June 2, Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez gave new information about the door to the school, which officials originally said was propped open by a teacher.

“We’ve seen that that teacher has now been vindicated. She did indeed remove the rock from the door and close the door. We know that the door functioning did not function properly," said State Sen. Gutierrez.