Artists across Texas come together to keep memory of Uvalde school shooting victims alive

The project is part of the Healing Uvalde Murals. Artists from all over the state hope to uplift the town and honor the victims of this tragedy.

UVALDE, Texas — Artists from across Texas are coming together to keep the memory of the Uvalde school shooting victims alive.

The faces of the 21 victims will fill the walls of Uvalde, each one with a different story to share.

"Remembering the children and memorializing through the art so the tragedy is never forgotten," said the woman in charge of the project, Monica Maldonado with Mas Cultura.

Maldonado was contacted by a local teacher to help spearhead the project. The community wants to make sure the victims are never forgotten.

"The town square was taken down like this never happened, so that has fueled us to finish the project with more urgency," Maldonado said. "The murals have started going up."

The artists have gotten permission from all of the victims' families and have contacted them to share a little piece of them through their art.

"The artists have taken the time by reading about them," Maldonado said.

"I think they are beautiful. They are going to be a reminder for the rest of the years that go by, a reminder of the kids," said one Uvalde visitor.