'My baby, how do you shoot my baby?' | First responder says his daughter was shot as she was calling police

The father of Amerie Jo Garza says she was shot using the phone she got for her 10th birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — The father of Amerie Jo Garza was helping with medical aid at the scene when he found out that his daughter was one of the victims.

The 10 year-old was one of the 19 students killed when a gunmen barricaded himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The two teachers in the classroom were also killed.

According to a Facebook post by her father, he had been searching for his daughter for hours before he found out she was dead.

"I was aiding assistance. One little girl was just covered in blood head-to-toe. Like, I thought she was injured, I asked her what was wrong and she said she was OK,” Garza said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “She was hysterical saying they shot her best friend, they killed her best friend, she's not breathing, and she tried to call the cops. I asked her what's her name and she said, she told me Amerie, she said Amerie."

Garza broke down when he described receiving the news of his daughter’s death.

“How you are going to look at this girl and shoot her? My baby, how do you shoot my baby?"

Garza said that his daughter had just gotten a phone for her 10th birthday. He said that two of her classmates told him she was using it to call police when the gunman shot her.