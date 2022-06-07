Uvalde's mayor denies report that officer had opportunity to shoot Robb Elementary gunman

Mayor Don McLaughlin said the report, which outlined missing opportunities to take out the gunman, had several things wrong.

UVALDE ESTATES, Texas — The mayor of Uvalde says a report that came out earlier this week that was critical of response to the Robb Elementary school mass shooting got certain things wrong.

The report, which was released the by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT, noted that there were three missed chances to slow the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults.

The report also said, "...a Uvalde PD officer reported that he was at the crash site and observed the suspect carrying a rifle prior to the suspect entering the west hall exterior door. The UPD officer was armed with a rifle and sighted in to shoot the attacker; however, he asked his supervisor for permission to shoot. The UPD officer did not hear a response and turned to get confirmation from his supervisor. When he turned back to address the suspect, the suspect had already entered the west hall exterior door at 11:33:00. The officer was justified in using deadly force to stop the attacker "

In response, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that’s not true and that a Uvalde officer saw someone who turned out not to be the shooter.

“No Uvalde police department officer saw the shooter on May 24 prior to him entering the school,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “No Uvalde police officers had any opportunity to take a shot at the gunman. A Uvalde Police Department officer saw someone outside, but was unsure of who he saw and observed children in the area as well. Ultimately, it was a coach with children on the playground, not the shooter.”

Mayor McLaughlin didn't include from where that information came.

McLaughlin also said that, despite the ALERRT report and the Texas Department of Public Safety timeline provided after a Senate hearing, that DPS troopers were at the door around three minutes after the gunman entered and that there were “dozens of DPS troopers” onsite.

“I’ve said it once and will say it again,” said McLaughlin in his statement. “The premature release of piecemeal information or anything related to the May 24 Department of Public Safety (DPS)/Texas Rangers investigation is a disservice to families who lost children or parents because the true facts need to come out once all investigations/reviews, which the City expects will be thorough and fair, are complete.“

The report also said officers could have tried to breach the classroom through sheetrock and windows, saying, “It is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved."

The report also reveals, “It did not appear that any of the officers were in possession of breaching tools, medical equipment, ballistic shields or 'go-bags.'”

“The rational behind that would be most officers carry a tourniquet on their belt, but this would be an opportunity to carry more supplies in case we come into an incident where there is a higher number of casualties,” Dombrowa said.

The 26-page report on Robb Elementary points out several missed opportunities by officers to take down or stall the shooter.

The ALERRT was created in 2002 to address the need for training for active shooter response.

To view the full ALERRT report, click here.

Mayor McLaughlin's full statement can be read in full below:

"The report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) does not give a complete and accurate account of what happened at Robb Elementary School.

Contrary to the ALERRT Report and the timeline provided by the Department of Public Safety after the Senate hearing, DPS troopers were onsite and at the door of Robb Elementary School approximately 3 minutes after the shooter entered the building on May 24. There were dozens of DPS troopers onsite by the time of the breaching the classroom.