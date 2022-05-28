Uvalde mass shooting: Parents hope to meet with President Joe Biden, get answers

Family members of the victims told KHOU 11 they met with investigators on Saturday night. Parents hope to meet with the president on Sunday and get answers.

UVALDE, Texas — Family members of the victims of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas told KHOU 11 they met with investigators on Saturday night, but left frustrated and angry.

Some parents said they cried and yelled, but ultimately without any answers. Now, they hope to meet with President Joe Biden on Sunday to finally get answers.

The loss of 21 lives is a horrible reality, and for those that were in the school that day, a horrible memory.

"I told my kids to pray that is how they stood very quiet knowing someone was right there," said a teacher from Robb Elementary School who spoke to KHOU 11 on the condition of anonymity.

She says she was able to get her kids and herself out safely.

"I prayed to God please shield my door from my room I could hear everything happening right there. I could smell it. I could smell it we were right there," she said.

But Saturday, like many, she gathered the strength and began to prepare for President Biden’s visit.

"I don’t want any other teacher or any other student to feel the way we felt.

Loss is an emotion the president knows personally.

So does Wendy Alvarez, whose 9-year-old daughter, Arlene, was killed in Houston in February.

Alvarez made the drive to Uvalde from Houston, bringing with her more than 2,000 teddy bears to help the kids affected in the area.

Her biggest hope is that the president takes action and listens to the parents.

"I hope this really does hurt him the way he said if it really did affect him it would really make a change," she said.

Alvarez said it’s time for parents to come together and demand action.

"The one thing that I do want to tell them is to fight for their babies because if all the parents come together, we will create a big force and we will make a change this has to be enough," said Alvarez.

The president and first lady are scheduled to pay their respects at a memorial site at the school before attending noon mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.