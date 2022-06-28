KHOU 11 joins media coalition asking for answers after Uvalde tragedy

The coalition sent a letter to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, offering support for the city in trying to get answers about exactly what happened on May 24.

HOUSTON — In the ongoing effort to get the truth about what really happened inside Robb Elementary on May 24, KHOU 11 has joined our parent company, TEGNA, and a coalition of other local and national media to work together to get answers.

On Tuesday, the media coalition sent a letter to Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, to offer our support for the people of his city in their search for answers.

The coalition’s efforts are to help us all understand what happened and what we can learn from it so that it doesn’t happen again.

As always, KHOU 11 is committed to finding the truth and we will be open and transparent with you in our process and what we find.