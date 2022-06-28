x
Uvalde School Shooting

KHOU 11 joins media coalition asking for answers after Uvalde tragedy

The coalition sent a letter to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, offering support for the city in trying to get answers about exactly what happened on May 24.
Pecan trees, planted in the 1960's, shade a memorial created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers has long been a part of the fabric of the small city of Uvalde, a school attended by generations of families, and where the spark came that led to Hispanic parents and students to band together to fight discrimination over a half-century ago. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON — In the ongoing effort to get the truth about what really happened inside Robb Elementary on May 24, KHOU 11 has joined our parent company, TEGNA, and a coalition of other local and national media to work together to get answers.

On Tuesday, the media coalition sent a letter to Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, to offer our support for the people of his city in their search for answers.

The coalition’s efforts are to help us all understand what happened and what we can learn from it so that it doesn’t happen again.

As always, KHOU 11 is committed to finding the truth and we will be open and transparent with you in our process and what we find.

Below is a copy of the letter.

