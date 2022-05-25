How are you feeling? Houston moms react to Uvalde elementary school mass shooting.

KHOU 11's Lauren Talarico sat down with several moms who share their feelings.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — In wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting where nineteen children and two teachers were killed, difficult conversations continue within families across Texas.

KHOU 11's Lauren Talarico sat down with a group of Houston area moms who shared their feelings.

The conversation was with Houston Moms co-owner Meagan Clanahan and the site’s contributors, Vicky Yip, Joi Bailey, and Elizabeth Baker. Houston Moms is a locally focused parenting website and blog.

"How are you feeling?" Talarico asked.

"When my kids were eating breakfast this morning, I told them what happened, and my kindergartener is really sensitive so I was just trying to be really careful reassuring him that he is safe," said Baker.

“I am angry. This cannot continue to happen," said Clanahan.

"I am moved between sadness and anger. I’m disappointed that this has happened the number of times that it’s happened and we still haven’t done any significant action to prevent it from happening," said Bailey.

"Prayer and action go hand-in-hand man. You can bend your knee and then get up and figure this out. It is enough," said Clanahan.

"I’m sad. I’m thinking about the families because I have a fourth-grader and every time a picture comes up, all I think is that your mommy loves you. I’m literally thinking that," said Yip.

"Was there anything you did differently today or last night?" asked Talarico.

"I definitely looked at my kids differently this morning. I just felt like I slow down a little bit," said Baker.

"We had bad thunderstorms last night and I had an 11-year-old, almost 12-year-old, land in my bed and I was so glad that we had the storms last night so I could lay next to my kid," Clanahan said.

"In my heart, I just felt so lucky I felt like I cherished them," said Yip.