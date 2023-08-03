Judge rules that DPS must release records related to Uvalde mass shooting response

KHOU 11, as well as our sister stations in Texas, and other media outlets, took legal action for the release of documents.

AUSTIN, Texas — A district court judge ruled on Thursday that the Texas Department of Public Safety must start to release documents that detail the response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

More than a dozen media groups, including TEGNA, which owns KHOU 11 News and 10 other stations across Texas, filed a lawsuit in August against the Texas Department of Public Safety. It was filed after the agency denied public records requests by journalists.

At this point, it's unclear exactly when the records will be released, but Judge Daniella Deseta Lyttle said the process should begin and set a timetable.

On May 24, 2022, 19 students and two teachers were killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire in a classroom. Three hundred and seventy-six law enforcement officers responded, including DPS troopers. It took 77 minutes for law enforcement to confront the shooter and there are many questions left unanswered about what went wrong.

Various news organizations filed public records requests asking for emails, video footage, call logs, 911 tapes and other items that would shine a light on what really happened. The DPS denied most requests saying the release of that information would "interfere with an ongoing investigation" and various "law enforcement" exceptions. Some of the video footage, 911 calls and interviews have already been made public either through DPS or legislative committee interviews, which were streamed live during hearings.

