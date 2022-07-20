After parents demand action, Uvalde CISD announces recommendation to fire Pete Arredondo

Two days after a group of parents demanded Arredondo be fired, the school district announced its recommendation for his termination.

UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross has had enough. On Monday, at the Uvalde CISD special school board meeting, he made this bold statement:

"If he's not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want your resignation (Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell) and every single one of you board members because you do not give a damn about our children or us. Stand with us or against us because we ain't going nowhere."

By Wednesday, the school board made a bold statement of their own, announcing the recommendation for Pete Arredondo's termination.

"Now they're just scrambling because they're scared," Cross said.

Cross said that's not enough.

"Because now they're just doing that to save their *** and that's all there is to it," he said.

The decision comes after the Texas House Committee investigating the Robb Elementary School massacre released a 77-page report detailing multiple systemic failures.

"We have to clean house. These people don't know what they're doing," Uvalde resident Vincent Salazar said.

Salazar wears a button for his granddaughter, Layla. Her life was cut short at Robb Elementary on May 24.

"I was her favorite grandpa," Salazar said. "This hurt that these parents have. This hurt that I have. That's not going to be cured."

That hurt is fueling the fight for Salazar and Cross.