Uvalde school shooting survivors going to Disneyland on anniversary of the tragedy

UVALDE, Texas — One year after the Uvalde elementary school shooting, some of the survivors wanted to be far away from the town.

On May 24, 2022, 21 students and teachers were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School. One year later, a group of four survivors will get to spend the day at the "happiest place on Earth."

"We don't want to be here, we don't want to have to deal with May 24," said Gilbert Mata.

The 10-year-old boy said he and his friends, 10-year-old Kendall Olivares, 11-year-old A.J. Martinez and 12-year-old Miah Cerrillo wanted to get away from the constant reminder of what happened that day.

"It's never going to go away," Mata said.

Many of them live right next to their school. Their parents said it still haunts them.

"I see their faces and reactions," said Miguel Cerrillo. "It's hard to see them break down. It hurts me a lot to breakdown like that."

That's why they wanted to get away on May 24.

The families started a GoFundMe to help pay for a trip to Disneyland and fortunately, money started to come in. The donations were just enough to fly the kids out. The families said they are extremely grateful for all the support.

"It's going to be my birthday when we go to Disneyland," Mata said.

Their families are hopeful they can start creating positive memories on such a painful day.

The fundraiser is still active if you'd like to donate.