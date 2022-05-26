Trae the Truth to meet with victims' families of Uvalde school shooting; offers free therapy to students

The rapper and philanthropist is known for putting his feet on the ground when tragedy strikes.

UVALDE, Texas — Houston's own Trae the Truth is in Uvalde, Texas to provide support to the families who lost their children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The rapper and philanthropist headed to Uvalde Thursday and met with several of the victims' families, including the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres and Jackie Cazares. He also met with Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.

During his visit, Trae said he went to the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and was able to come up with a game plan to assist the families who have to bury their children.

Trae also has committed to providing free therapy and counseling for all of the children and families of Uvalde. The service is also available to families of victims of the deadly Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Those interested in this free resource are urged to call 832-589-0771, Trae posted on his Instagram.

Trae was supposed to visit the White House this week to meet with President Biden and the families of those who have been wrongfully murdered by police. But he said he had more important business to tend to, which was providing hands-on support to the people of Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

"A lot of families need us more than ever right now so I will be in the field," Trae wrote.

Trae the Truth is known for putting his feet on the ground when tragedy strikes.

Last month, he handed out $1,000 to 10 Houston families struggling to pay rent. In that same month, he delivered donations and some kind words to a grandmother who was robbed in front of her southwest Houston home.