'Human frailties kicked in' | Texas Police Chiefs Association president responds to Uvalde shooting video

Chief Jimmy Perdue said the officers who responded to the mass shooting need to be reviewed and their individual actions need to be assessed.

TEXAS, USA — There’s been a lot of reaction to that leaked hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting, including from the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

“Even a single officer has the responsibility to go stop the killing and that did not happen,” Chief Jimmy Perdue said after viewing the 77-minute video.

Perdue said he doesn't want to get in the middle of a disciplinary issue but said the officers who responded to the mass shooting need to be reviewed and their individual actions need to be assessed.

Perdue, who is also the police chief of Richland Hills, said human frailties kicked in.

"I mean, we teach the issue of - there's a concept called push versus hold… From the time the officers came in the door, I counted 17 rounds that were fired before the officers were actually fired upon and so that tells me that they knew exactly where the gunman was. They knew that there was an active shooter situation going on. And the rules of that are very, very clear. We are supposed to go push the issue, push towards the gunman, stop the killing, and that just did not occur.”

Perdue said the right decision was not made that day and he is sure all the officers involved regret their decisions.

"We are going to have to assess as a profession," he said.