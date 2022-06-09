Tuesday, Sen. Gutierrez greeted teachers, families and administrators as parents dropped their kids off for the first day at Uvalde Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas — State Senator Roland Gutierrez was on hand at Uvalde Elementary school Tuesday morning as the school district began the new school year.

The state senator has been outspoken in demanding answers from authorities in the aftermath of the mass shooting on May 24, when 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary.

Tuesday, Sen. Gutierrez greeted teachers, families and administrators as parents dropped their kids off for the first day at Uvalde Elementary. The school will now house third and fourth graders after the permanent closing of Robb.

In remarks to KENS 5, he said he wanted to see the security measure in place for himself and show support for the students and staff.

"I will be meeting with some parents after this. We wanted to take a look at the schools security," Gutierrez said.

He spoke about his determination to get answers for the people of Uvalde.

"A lot parents are still concerned. They're angry. They don't feel they have gotten the kind of accountability that they deserve. I agree with them. We saw what happened with Arredondo," State Sen. Gutierrez said.

He also spoke about a pending lawsuit against state police he filed in hopes of securing records related to the shooting. A state district judged ruled in August that DPS can keep the records a secret for now while the shooting is still being investigated.