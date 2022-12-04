Missions will sport Uvalde H.S. baseball jerseys to auction off during game

Fans in attendance at the Missions game on June 15 will be able to bid for the on-field jerseys throughout the game.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions will be wearing custom jerseys designed to replicate the Uvalde H.S. baseball jerseys and auctioned off during their June 16 game, according to a press release.

The release says each jersey is designed as a replica jersey of the Uvalde Coyotes High School baseball team provided by Wilson Sporting Goods. The design process usually takes two months but was completed in less than two weeks to be available in time for the event, according to the release.

Missions President Burl Yarbrough explains that Wolff Stadium, where the Missions hold their home season games, has hosted "numerous group outings and even Coyote Baseball playoff games."

Yarbrough says, "Uvalde has a special meaning for the Missions" and "Anything we as an organization can do in this awful situation to help provide for the Uvalde community, we are honored to do so."

The release says, fans in attendance of the June 16 game will be able to bid for the on-field jerseys throughout the game, ending 15 minutes following the game's final out.

"On behalf of the entire Uvalde CISD, we express our gratefulness for the support of the San Antonio Missions," said Uvalde CISD Superintendent, Dr. Hal Harell.

The proceeds from the jerseys will be donated to the Rob School Memorial Fund, according to the release.