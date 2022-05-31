The roots of Uvalde

Example video title will go here for this video

When Uvalde was founded in 1855, it had another name: Encina, the Spanish name for the majestic trees that filled the landscape.

"We could always count on them. They could count on us," she says, adding that was especially true when times were tough. "We’ve always helped out as a community."

The Uvalde native remembers growing up here how neighbors helped neighbors.

"I’m 71 years old and I’ve lived here all my life," says Annie Gutierrez.

The streets aren’t simply lined with oak trees, they're part of the street with roots as strong as the people here.

Uvalde was founded in 1855. Back then, it had a different name: Encina, the Spanish name for the majestic trees that filled the landscape, their canopies propped up by thick branches.

Those branches are reminiscent of those on the Gutierrez family tree.

"My grandparents. My parents. Me. My children. And I have grandchildren. So five generations," shares Annie. "We’ve lived across the street for 51 years and my children all went to school there."

Robb Elementary School.

Now what she sees across the street from her house is an ever-growing memorial honoring the 19 students and 2 teachers killed on May 23.