The roots of Uvalde
When Uvalde was founded in 1855, it had another name: Encina, the Spanish name for the majestic trees that filled the landscape.
Uvalde is a town with deep roots.
The streets aren’t simply lined with oak trees, they're part of the street with roots as strong as the people here.
"I’m 71 years old and I’ve lived here all my life," says Annie Gutierrez.
The Uvalde native remembers growing up here how neighbors helped neighbors.
"We could always count on them. They could count on us," she says, adding that was especially true when times were tough. "We’ve always helped out as a community."
Those branches are reminiscent of those on the Gutierrez family tree.
"My grandparents. My parents. Me. My children. And I have grandchildren. So five generations," shares Annie. "We’ve lived across the street for 51 years and my children all went to school there."
Robb Elementary School.
Now what she sees across the street from her house is an ever-growing memorial honoring the 19 students and 2 teachers killed on May 23.
"It’s taken a lot, emotionally, from everyone," Gutierrez says.
Strong roots: Community unites as Uvalde Strong
As the number of balloons, flowers and stuffed animals grows, so does the power of these two words: Uvalde Strong.
"I’m hoping that Uvalde Strong means we’re going to help each other," says Gutierrez.
Because right now, she worries her town finds itself divided.
"I hope that we can continue to be a close-knit community and not be second-guessing each other," Gutierrez says.
But like the roots of Uvalde’s prized oaks, she believes her community is strong.
"Let’s make Uvalde Strong mean something. Not just a slogan for today," says Gutierrez. "If we’re going to be strong, that means we’re going to be strong to help everyone go through this."
