Rep. Al Green calls Gov. Greg Abbott's response to Uvalde school shooting a 'cover up'

The Governor's Office has denied these claims saying they look forward to the full results of the Texas Rangers and FBI investigation being released.

Green says the narrative from the day of the shooting, which happened nearly two months ago, until now has been vastly changed.

"There was a cover-up. There was an attempt to hide from the public a big mistake," Green said.

Green is pushing to find out where Gov. Abbott received his information when he sat surrounded by a wide range of elected officials and claimed officers rushed to the scene to take out the shooter. Gov. Abbott would later say he was misled about this information.

"When the governor made that statement, whether he did it wittingly or unwittingly, he laid the foundation for the cover-up," Green said.

The governor's office has confirmed to KHOU 11 that the Texas Rangers and the FBI investigations into the tragedy are still ongoing.

Green, who took to the House floor on Thursday, says his proof of a cover-up is in the hallway and body camera video of officers not matching what public officials, including the governor, said about the shooting.

"So our discovering by way of the video does not eviscerate the fact that a cover-up was taking place, they were trying to hide the truth," Green said.

He added that the families in Uvalde need straight answers and that Gov. Abbott may need to be called in to testify under oath.

"The camera gave us the truth and that thwarted the cover-up. But the governor laid the foundation for it and we need to know who did that, who caused that level of confusion and who tried to hide these facts," Green said.

The governor's office, in a statement to KHOU 11, denied any claims of a cover-up. That statement can be read in full below:

“As the Governor has said, and as shown in his handwritten notes, the information he originally shared was provided during a briefing by a roomful of law enforcement and public officials, who detailed the actions and response by law enforcement. And as the Governor has also said, he is livid that he was misled about the actual response to the shooting, as different accounts were spun during the briefing. The investigations being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the FBI are ongoing, and we look forward to the full results being shared with the victims' families and the public, who deserve the full truth of what happened that tragic day."